3 furniture trends that are dominating 2023 so far

There will always be a place for classic, timeless furniture pieces in any home, but that does not mean that furniture styles remain static. 2023 has seen a continuation of the trend towards natural designs and the outdoors that we have seen for the last couple of years, with sustainability at their core.

If you are in the market for some new furniture or looking for a new style, then here are the three trends that interior designers from London to New York consider to be leading the way.

1. Sustainable materials

Climate change and our continues to be a major concern and as a result we are all looking for ways to reduce our impact on the environment, from changing our diets to our choice of style. Disposable culture is out, and long-lasting and sustainable items are very much in, which is good both the planet and our style.

Interior designers are increasingly making more mindful choices about the homes they design and home decor and accessories they choose. This means more environmentally-friendly paints, and recyclable or reclaimed materials. Wood continues to be a popular choice amongst designers, but now there is a new focus on the source of the wood to make sure that it came from a sustainable forest and not the rainforest or made from any particularly slow-growing or irreplaceable species of tree.

2. Biophilic Design

Our world is increasingly dominated by synthetic materials and technology, and as a response to this people are turning to natural materials to decorate their homes.

The idea of biophilic design is that humans, as a species, have an intimate connection with nature, and whilst we may understand the value of the technologies that interweave our lives, we crave the textures and feel of natural materials like wool, wood, stone, and ceramics. Natural materials offer a multi-sensory experience that the virtual worlds being thrust upon us by Silicon Valley billionaires cannot, and they encourage us to be more mindful and relaxed. And alongside the materials themselves is the natural colour palette, which invokes similar feelings of calm.

3. Vintage finds

Another part of trying to live a more sustainable life is finding vintage, pre-loved furniture and reclaiming and remaking it for your home. It can sometimes be difficult to see the strength of a piece of furniture, such as an old ottoman covered with stained faded material or an oak table that is missing a couple of table legs. However, with a little love and attention these items can be given a second life as a new item, one that matches the old designs to a new modern setting.

People are increasingly heading to charity and thrift shops in the hope of finding furniture for their home, and whilst some of this may be down to the cost of living crisis making fitting out a home more expensive than ever, many people are choosing to visit such stores to reduce their environmental impact and to add their own sense of style to an old and faded piece.