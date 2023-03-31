Canada: What to see and try on a trip to to the Great White North

Canada boasts spectacular cities, beautiful beaches, remote wilderness, numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites, and one of the longest ski seasons in the world, so it should be no surprise that “America’s hat” has become one of the most popular destinations for travellers.

Where should you visit?

Visitors to Canada will find vibrant cities, beautiful wild landscapes, and some of the best skiing in the world, so where you should visit will depend on what you want from your trip. Here are six of the best options for those looking for inspiration.

1. The Canadian Rockies

An awe-inspiring white-topped mountain range that includes five national parks – Banff, Jasper, Kootenay, Yoho, and Waterton Lakes – the Rockies offer a wealth of opportunities to explore Canada’s wilderness and wildlife.

2. Vancouver

Vancouver is arguably one of the most attractive cities in the world, surrounded by beautiful beaches, thick rainforests, and skiable mountains. Whether you fancy enjoying the nightlife or exploring the natural beauty of the surrounding area, Vancouver has it all.

3. Manitoulin Island

The largest freshwater island in the world, situated in the middle of Lake Huron, Manitoulin offers stunning beaches and eco-adventures along with the opportunity to experience some of the First Nations culture.

4. Whistler

An alpine village and one of the world’s best-equipped ski resorts, Whistler is only a 90-minute drive from Vancouver and offers some of the best powder on the planet.

5. Churchill

Wildlife is a large part of the Canadian experience, and Churchill, Manitoba offers some of the best opportunities to see polar bears in the autumn and beluga whales in the summer.

When should you go?

Canada has plenty to offer all year round, with its cold snowy winters and warm sunny summers. However, for many people the Canada best travel time is between April to June, and September to November. These dates offer temperatures best suited to exploration as well as avoiding the queues of the busiest periods.

How should you get around

Canada is a vast country, second only to Russia in terms of land mass, and so for those looking to explore the country may well find themselves flying from coast to coast. Rail lines also offer a comfortable but slower way to see the country, and each city offers a variety of public transport options from light trains and subways to trams and buses to help you get around. However, to visit the more remote areas you will need a car. For many people who travel to Canada cars and road trips ae part of the experience, driving out into the wilderness to enjoy nature at its most wild.

What should you eat?

The Michelin guide has only recently started exploring Canada, but Toronto already boasts 13 Michelin starred restaurants and Vancouver another eight. Each city has developed its own strong food scene in recent years, but the rest of the country also has plenty for your tastebuds to enjoy as well. Canada has large coastlines and some of the best seafood in the world, which makes the Nova Scotian lobster roll a regional delicacy. And no discussion of Canadian food would be complete with a mention of poutine, a calorific delight of cheese curds and gravy poured over chips or French fries.