Virtual reality: a technological shift is expected in the igaming sector

The gambling sector has long been at the forefront of digital transformation and helped shift new technologies into the mainstream. Analysts have hyped the possibilities of virtual reality coming to gambling for a number of years, but until now the technology has never quite broken through and player take-up has been minimal.

However, according to recent reports, Apple is due to release its hotly anticipated Vision Pro headset in the UK at the end of 2024, which could finally herald the shift towards both virtual reality and augmented reality making the leap into the mainstream.

Immersion is the future

Live streaming currently offers gamblers the closest experience to playing games in a real casino. For example, those playing blackjack at Paddy Power can enjoy real live interactions with the dealer and other players, with the cards dealt directly to them and much of the win/loss excitement of gambling at a real casino. However, players are ultimately separated from the action by a screen, and developers are looking towards new technologies to help players immerse more deeply into the game.

Over the next few years analysts believe that virtual reality will be able to replicate the real casino gambling experience more closely. Whilst wearing a VR headset, players will be able to look around the casino floor, chat to other players, and fully explore the environment. This way of playing offers a more immersive experience for gamblers but could also help online casinos drive further profits as the dealers could be virtual characters that interact with players with the aid of artificial intelligence.

Could Apple Vision Pro make VR mainstream?

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is one of the most important developments for virtual reality in recent years, with Apple’s impressive consumer connection expected to drive interest in virtual reality across the board. Apple is rarely the first to create a new form of technology, but as with the iPod, iPhone, and iPad, it is often the company that ushers a technology into the mainstream by being the first to get both the hardware and software right.

The announcement of the Apple Vision Pro has already sparked a lot of excitement. There have been rumours of Apple working on a headset for years, but now we know that the Cupertino-based firm will have a product ready to ship next year, analysts believe Apple may actually be the saviour of the technology and drive sales for all firms involved with developing the technology.

Apple has announced the Vision Pro will be available to buy in the United States early next year, with Bloomberg reporting that the headset available in the UK and Canada towards the end of the year, which should give igaming developers plenty of time to prepare for the virtual reality revolution.