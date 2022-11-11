What is the key to successful sports betting?

Millions of people around the world enjoy the thrill wagering on sports, with large sporting events like a World Cup or Super Bowl resulting in billions of pounds of bets taken by bookmakers over the course of the tournaments. As with any gambling, the house will always win, but that does not mean there are not ways to improve your odds of coming out on top, from taking up offers of free bets for signing up to avoiding the high odds allures of accumulators.

Here are three things you can do do give yourself a fighting chance when you take on the house.

Shop around for the best odds

There are numerous bookies that are in fierce competition for your money, and one way they compete against each other is with headline odds on high profile matches and tournaments. The bookies hope that by offering you odds that are more in your favour for your first bet, they will be the place your choose to lay your bets for the rest of the tournament or for months and years to come. As with anything in the modern economy, however, it rarely pays to stay loyal to a business and instead you should always search for the best odds whenever you want to place a bet.

For example, a small number of bookies are offering odds of 15/2 for England to win the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is a significantly better offer for the punter than the more common 8/1 most other are offering, and if you shop around further you may even find 7/1 on offer at some places.

Make use of the sign up offers

The other way bookies try to entice new users to play at their establishment rather than a competitor is by offering sign up and bonus offers. Almost every bookie will offer some form of sign up bonus, with some offering free bets worth up to £250 or more when you deposit funds in your account.

The gambling firms hope that by the time you have spent your free bonuses, you are comfortable on their platform and will choose them for all your bets in the future. Instead, you should always be on the look out for new offers from new gambling outfits and make the most of the free bets from all operators.

As bookies have offered greater and greater sign up offers to new customers, a new industry has emerged in recent years of people who methodically sign up with all these offers in a way to boost their chances of coming out on top – an activity known as matched betting.

Place your bets early

As bookies open new lines, new opportunities for wagers, the odds are yet to be tested by the market and as such you are more likely to find odds in your favour when you place your wager early on. Bookies typically offer lower limits on their opening lines so as to limit their exposure whilst many pieces of information about the event are unknown, such as player injuries or starting line-ups, and then they will refine their odds as more information comes in. If you make your bets early, you are more likeley to find some of these “untested” odds, which might give you a better return.

Part of the excitement of sports betting comes from the unknown, but that does not mean you should put yourself in the best position to beat the house when you do decide you want to make a wager.