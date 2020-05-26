Aspire Global’s acquisition of Pariplay opens new markets for iGaming provider

The acquisition of Pariplay by iGaming technology and solutions provider Aspire Global for €13.1 million (£11.7m) last year has provided the company with a spring-board into the US market.

The purchase has given Aspire Global further vertical integration within the iGaming market, broadened its gaming portfolio, and provided a new avenue for the company to offer its proprietary games to new customers outside its current network of established partners. Critically, Pariplay’s agreement to provide 888casino with access to its portfolio of proprietary and third-party games in November has given Aspire Global its first US play in the state of New Jersey.

Discussing the deal at the time, Aspire Global chief executive, Tsachi Maimon, said: “We are excited to welcome the Pariplay team to Aspire Global. The acquisition of Pariplay is in line with our M&A-strategy focusing on B2B-growth and external game sales. The integration of Pariplay grants us control of yet another crucial part of the iGaming value chain – cutting costs, broadening the game portfolio and providing a new channel to sell and distribute propriety games outside Aspire Global network. Moreover, Pariplay holds an iGaming license for New Jersey, which could act as the spearhead of our future efforts to enter the US market.”

Living up to its brand, Aspire Global has long seen geographic expansion as a reliable source of growth since its launch in 2005. The company is fully regulated in Denmark, Ireland, Malta, Portugal, and the UK, and is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the United States as federal and state regulators open their markets.

In its current markets, Karamba is Aspire Global’s top proprietary brand, and is one of the web’s longest established casinos, with the list of Karamba’s slot games particularly popular alongside its sports book offerings. Meanwhile, Pariplay’s portfolio of titles includes hundreds of proprietary titles alongside a further two thousand games developed and distributed by third parties. And combined, the portfolio is an increasingly attractive proposition for media companies looking to expand into the iGaming vertical.

Despite the unprecedented nature of the current business environment, the Pariplay acquisition is expected to positively impact the Aspire Global’s EBITDA as soon as the end of this year. In March, Aspire Global quickly moved to offer all employees the option to work from home and despite the global lock-down the firm recent issued a press release that the outbreak had not affected its casino business, where daily trading continues increase month-on-month. Whilst other iGaming firms have been negatively impacted by the lack of sporting events on their sportsbook businesses, Aspire Global’s overall business position remains strong as just five per cent of the firm’s total revenues are generated in this sector.

