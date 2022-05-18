Mihails Safro, xpate CEO: “Our commitment to simplifying the processing of payments, particularly cross-border payments, is shaping the future of business”

The year of 2021 turned into a year of vast opportunities and new challenges for businesses working in ecommerce across the globe. Over 2.14 billion people worldwide expected to buy goods and services online in 2021, and the value of cross-border payments anticipated to hit $250 trillion by 2027.

Breaking payment borders

For those who choose to embrace change and innovation to enter new markets, drum up investment and entice the strongest, international talent, cross-border payment restrictions are holding them back.

xpate has become one of the businesses to help overcome these obstacles. The payment solution provider already offers nearly 80 international payment methods, as part of a business strategy to simplify cross-border payments.

“Our commitment to simplifying the processing of payments, particularly cross-border payments, is shaping the future of business. Within a short time frame of three years, we announced the opening of our London and Singapore offices to offer our clients and their customers the truly global service they require.” tells Mihails Safro, xpate CEO.

Mihails founded xpate, to create a more unified, modern payment experience – and one which leaves a positive impression on the user. As a young and successful entrepreneur with expertise extending across risk management, internet acquiring services, financial restructuring, financial analysis, Mihails has become an established thought leader in the fintech industry.

The growth sequence

In early 2021 xpate announced Mastercard principality membership. The strategic partnership to offer innovative solutions to new clients, bolster its merchant acquiring portfolio, and take advantage of an extended range of products and services to strengthen market offering.

xpate has reached the 100 employee milestone at the end of 2021. What’s equally impressive, is xpate’s continued focus on diversity, with the company having assembled a workforce made up of 58 per cent female personnel.

While the surge in cross border ecommerce continues in 2022 xpate further capitalises on the evolving opportunities adding another 35 developers to its team. The new appointments, with extensive experience at leading ecommerce platforms AliExpress, and enterprise cloud infrastructure builder Mirantis, will bring unrivalled levels of technical agility and creative user-focused design strengths to xpate.

xpate’s momentum has been fuelled by the launch of breakthrough services such as its acquiring platform Links, and its Core Banking Solution (CBS) which speeds up and streamlines integration with various acquiring systems to give clients access to real-time data processing.

Mihails Safro, CEO of xpate, comments: “Since xpate’s inception, we have worked tirelessly to build a company that combines technical ingenuity with a simplified user experience, to empower merchants to capitalise on all the opportunities in cross-border ecommerce. Our people are at the heart of our culture, and as such, we have assembled a diverse team of talented individuals who not only understand the importance of this ethos, but also offer unparalleled expertise and experience across the financial sector.