London Bridge stabbing: Suspect shot after a number of people stabbed

A stabbing attack in central London is being treated by police as a “terror-related” incident, the Met Police have said.

Police were called to London Bridge at 13:58 GMT after reports of a stabbing at a premise near to London Bridge.

A number of people have been stabbed and one man, believed to be the suspect, has been shot.

Images and videos from the scene appear to show a number of civilians wrestling with a man, understood to be the attacker, before the police arrived at the scene and shot the man. It is unclear what caused police to open fire.

The Met said the circumstances surrounding the attack remain uncertain, but it was treating the incident as “terror-related” as a precaution and officers have cleared London Bridge and nearby Borough Market to allow investigators to examine the scene.

London Ambulance Service has declared a “major incident”.

Police have advised people near the scene to follow directions from officers on the ground.