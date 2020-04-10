Hospitality industry comes together to feed NHS frontline and most vulnerable during coronavirus crisis

Whilst much of the hospitality has shuttered its doors as part of the effort to slow the spread of Covid-19, some restaurants have come together to provide food to some of the thousands of overworked NHS employees around the country.

One campaign, Feed the NHS, was launch on 27 March and has brought together well-known brands including Abokado, Dishoom, Farmer J, Franco Manca, Haché, Hop, Leon, Nusa Kitchen, Peach Pubs, Pizza Pilgrims, Rosa’s Thai, Tortilla, Tossed, and Wasabi. In just over two weeks, they have raised nearly a million pounds to feed frontline NHS staff, with over 9,000 people chipping in their support.

On a smaller scale, Hospitality for Heroes is bringing together furloughed chefs and local produce suppliers feed NHS workers. And after 10 days the campaign has already provided 1,000 healthy dishes to four NHS hospitals – the Royal London Hospital, Hammersmith Hospital, Chelsea & Westminster and St. Mary’s in Paddington, with the meals prepared by prepared by the Head Chef of Michelin-Starred Harwood Arms, the Senior Chef of Restaurant Gordon Ramsey, the Head Chef of Carousel London and the Head Chef of N5 Kitchen.

Meanwhile, Honest Burger has teamed up with City Harvest London to create hundreds of meals and deliver them to the vulnerable around the capital, helping those struggling the hardest under the quarantine conditions.

The last batch of 650 Honest Kitchen meals hit the road last night, using our fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste. Thanks to @CityHarvest_LDN who distributed it to local charities supporting vulnerable people, and thanks to our Honest chefs for making it happen 💚 pic.twitter.com/sgqBYf6BnV — Honest Burgers (@honestburgers) April 9, 2020

The reaction to the pandemic has brought out the best in some people, both those working hard on the frontline and from a variety of businesses, organisations, and individuals that have stepped up to support them.