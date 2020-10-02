Travelling in 2021 could be better than ever

Travel restrictions has meant millions of Britons missed out on summer holidays this year, but that doesn’t stop us dreaming of our next adventures. Once the world reopens, the travel destinations will be cleaner, clearer, and more beautiful than ever – here’s what you’ve got to look forward to:

New species of plants and animals to be discovered

Researchers continue to uncover new species of flora and fauna. So far this year, scientists have found 17 new spider species, 23 insects, one bristly millipede, and one monitor lizard from places as diverse as the Amazon, Europe, India, and the Middle East. Ecuador, in particular has been a source of wonderous new discoveries recently, with a new orchid named lepanthes mashpica and a new nocturnal tree frog both discovered by researchers at the Mashpi Reserve.

We may feel that we have learned all there is to know about the world and the animals and plants that share it with us, but these new finds demonstrate that much of the world is still awaiting discovery by intrepid explorers.

Cleaner cities

The closure of cities around the world has had a dramatic impact on people’s lives, but once the world reopens we will all benefit from urban landscapes that are cleaner and less polluted. As more and more people start to appreciate the benefits of working from home and avoid the commute, we hope that this trend will continue for years to come. And with electric cars becoming increasingly popular, it is likely that the days of cities clouded in smog may soon be a thing of the past.

Rejuvenated wildlife

A quieter year will have given wildlife to recover both on land and in our oceans. People are already reporting that they are seeing more fish in the sea, and hearing more birds in the trees. As people see the beauty of nature return, we’re hopeful that more people will focus on sustainable travel and eco-tourism to maintain the progress we have made.

Locals excited to see you back

After a long flight there is nothing quite like a warm welcome. Once the world reopens, local people who rely on tourism will need your support and will appreciate your visit more than ever as a chance to share their food and their culture.

Where do you want to travel next?

