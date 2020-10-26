Six biggest online casino jackpots in UK history

The lottery may be the most popular form of gambling in the UK, with the weekly opportunity to win a life-changing sum of money difficult to resist, but similar prize funds are also won at online casinos where the odds may be better than the one in 140 million chance of claiming the Euromillions jackpot.

Whilst poker, as a game of skill and chance, may be the most famous of casino games, the huge jackpots almost always come from games of pure chance with progressive or pooled jackpots. In these games, a portion of the losses from a wide variety of games are all pooled together into a single giant jackpot that often climb to over a million pounds, and it is these games that make up this top six.

6. Jackpot Giant winner takes home £4.5m

The winner of the second-biggest jackpot in Playtech history remains anonymous to this day. However, we do know that the player was a librarian from Glasgow in Scotland who won the progressive jackpot playing Gala Bingo on her Android smartphone back in January 2016. At the time, her win was the UK’s largest mobile jackpot ever but fell short of the world record by around a million pounds.

5. Mega Fortune Slot player wins £6.2m

In another win from 2016, this time in December, Wellzyc won an impressive £6.2m from a £1.25 bet on the Mega Fortune Slot game. The newly rich player told BGO that he was initially pretty confused when the bright lights on the bonus wheel suddenly went out and thought it may have been a bug. However, much to his surprise the words “You’ve Won the Mega Jackpot” appeared on the screen and his life was changed forever.

Wellzyc said of the win: “When I saw the amount that I had won I was in shock and disbelief and wasn’t sure how to react. The win is life changing for me and my family and given us security for the future. The first thing that we plan to buy with the win will be a nice family holiday to Disney that my kids will enjoy.”

4. First time player breaks records with £6.3 Million on Hall of Gods

Neil from Aberdeen had probably the best beginner’s luck in history when he won a staggering £6.3 million the very first time he played at a UK online casino.

Recounting his luck in an interview with The Sun, Neil said he had deposited £30 and won the jackpot with his first £4 spin on the Hall of Gods game. After seeing his win on the screen he had to call family members into the room to make sure he wasn’t dreaming or falling for some kind of trick, but he soon realised he really had become a multi-millionaire overnight.

2. Anonymous winner scoops £7.9m jackpot on Mega Moolah

Little is know about “D.P” other than the fact that she won a record-breaking £7.9m playing a Mega Moolah game at Zodiac Casino on her Android smartphone. The jackpot made her the biggest mobile progressive jackpot winner of all time, but she decided to keep her idendity a mystery.

1. Jon Heywood Wins £13.2m on Mega Moolah

For those looking for a chance to win the biggest prizes then Mega Moolah games have delivered both of the two biggest wins, with Jon Heywood’s £13.2m prize the largest to date.

When the soldier won the prize in 2015 after betting just 25p, he was so shocked by his good fortune that he continued to quietly turn up for duty for several days before confiding in anyone about his success.

At the time, Jon’s jackpot made its way into the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest win ever. The prize money has since been eclipsed, with the latest record win worth over £17m, but this remains the biggest jackpot for any UK winner.