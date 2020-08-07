Raffle House announces winner of £500k property: where can you win a home for under £10?

Earlier this week property firm Raffle House announced that a 27-year-old had won the London flat they had been raffling for the last few months along with a brand new car – the first successful raffle for the company and the sixth successful competition of a home in the UK ever. With that property no longer up for grabs, where can you still win a home for under £10?

After spending £10 on a ticket, Niomi Boontam from Bournemouth won Raffle House’s £500k London flat as well as a brand-new £30k Land Rover Discovery Sport, which the firm added to the prize as a bonus after surpassing their minimum ticket threshold. When Sara Damergi telephoned Niomi to give her the good news, she said: “I never thought I’d actually win. This morning I was shaking, my hands were shaking and I was thinking, this is not real, but I checked on RaffleHouse.com and started reading it all and…oh my goodness! It’s amazing.

“I live with my other half and we’re renting and it’s a lovely location but we don’t own it. I don’t have the words to describe this.

“This has just made lockdown worthwhile. I’m going to call my mum next and I have no idea what’s she’s going to say. Thank you so much!”

Benno Spencer, CEO of Raffle House, commented: “Making one of our customers’ dreams come true is a really proud moment for us. Helping Niomi escape generation rent is incredible and being able to also hand over the keys to a new car at a time when she along with everyone else is feeling the pinch is an added bonus.

“Not only that, but we are pleased to have also been able to make sizable donations to two incredible charities, supporting the critical work they do in the homeless community. Our total charitable giving now equals £25,000.”

Many have tried to raffle properties in the UK over the last few decades, but only a handful have been successful in selling sufficient tickets to cover the cost of the property and have managed to award a winner. However, 2020 has been a good year for such competitions and Raffle House is hoping that they can build on their recent success, already launching a competition for an even more luxurious London flat, estimated to be worth £750,000, in South East London.

Current “win a home” competitions

A £750,000 two bedroom property in the Lambeth area of London. Tickets are just £2 this time and if Raffle House don’t manage to sell enough tickets, the winner will win 90% of the money raised. The competition closes on 30 November 2020.

A million pound Tudor Hall in Mayfield, East Sussex. Tickets are £2 and if they don’t manage to sell enough tickets, the winner will win 80% of the money raised. The competition closes on 25 August 2020.

A beautiful £550,000 4-bed cottage in Sedgley in the West Midlands. Tickets are £2 and if Win Your Dream don’t manage to sell enough tickets, the winner will win 80% of the money raised. The competition closes on 19 August 2020.

A £290,000 renovated stone cottage located between the Llyn Peninsula and Snowdonia National Park, North Wales. Tickets are £5 and if they don’t manage to sell enough tickets, the winner will win 80% of the money raised.The competition closes 15 September 2020.

A £900,000 country house in Lancashire complete with fixtures, fittings, fitted carpets, curtains and some furniture. Tickets are £2.50 and if they do not sell enough tickets, the winner will win 80% of the money raised less an unknown “admin fee”. The competition closes 15 September 2020.