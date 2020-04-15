Quarantine cool: lockdown fashion from the chic to the bizarre

The coronavirus pandemic has put people’s personal fashion choices front and centre. No longer do celebrities and influencers have access to their teams of stylists that put together their outfits before they head out for that ‘private’ dinner location that was leaked to the paparazzi. In these uncertain times, everyone is on their own, so we are learning for the first time who has style and who has style thrust upon them.

Many celebrities have opted for the more traditional stay-at-home athleisure look of the hoodie and jeans as extolled by Reader’s Digest as the “all season wear” in this article, but not everyone has gone for such comfort. And out of boredom or insanity some people have gone all out for that haute couture look with varying degrees of success and amusement.

Tie-dye sweatsuits

No-one know quite how tie-dye sweatsuits have become the epitome of quarantine cool, but the style has been popping up for weeks across Instagram style circles. Tie-dye was already having a moment pre-COVID-19, and teamed with the desire for comfort as we all sit on our sofa all day it was only a matter of time before tie-dye and sweatsuits were put together into this abomination iconic style.

The fact that tie-dying is simple to do at home and could be a replacement hobby for those that have already given up on gardening and baking has probably helped the trend catch on too.

Homecouture

Fashion weeks have been cancelled or postponed around the world, but for those looking for that catwalk style without fear of picking up the virus by heading into the outside world, then #homecouture is the hashtag to follow. “Professional cynic” George Serventi started the trend with a series of photos on his Instagram replicating some of the more bizarre design choices made by fashion houses in recent years like Moshino’s paper bag and Comme Des Garçons’ tied up bed-sheets.

Other Instagrammers have also been getting in on the home couture action, with outfits made from cardboard boxes, provocative mini-dresses made out of cushions, and much more besides. The question will be whether any of these inventive designs make their way into the 2021 catwalk shows, or whether fashion designers opt to take their designs in a different direction to celebrate our collective freedom, whenever that comes.

Flower power

In the UK we’re lucky enough to still have the parks and green spaces open for exercise, but in other countries the lockdowns have been more severe and people are missing the great outdoors. Combining both the #homecouture trend and the desire for nature, some Instagrammers have created outfits that surround themselves with plants and flowers to varying degrees of success

Others have taken the idea of smelling the flowers to the extreme by covering their face-mask in flowers, making sure that with every breath you get the sweet smell of nectar instead of the pollutants of a modern city. It may not be recommended to add this many flowers to a facemask if you actually want to be able to breathe, but it is certainly a fashion-first option.

As people get creative at home during the Covid-19 outbreak, the £2bn fashion industry is suffering. High streets are closed across the globe, and while many would like to keep themselves amused by purchasing new clothes online, it is difficult for manufacturers and retailers to claim that they are “essential industries” that need to be kept open. According to the Guardian, 80% of firms face a highly uncertain future if the lockdown continues for much longer and fashion sales worldwide are expected to plunge by 30 per cent.

Brands are putting on huge sales to try and entice consumers still looking to buy new items for their wardrobe, but with the economy grinding to a halt in the US and across Europe as governments try and stem the spread of the virus, fewer and fewer people have the money to spend and it could be years before some brands will fully recover.