Liverpool: 6 things to enjoy on a weekend excursion

Famed for its football teams and music heritage, Liverpool is one of the UK’s most dynamic and exciting cities with beautiful architecture and a vibrant cultural scene that is well worth exploring even if you are not a fan of Liverpool FC, Everton FC, or The Beatles.

The former European city of culture has a lot to offer, so where should you start?

See the views from radio City Tower

Built in 1969, the 138m tall Radio City Tower, also known as St John’s Beacon, is one of Liverpool’s most recognisable landmarks. It is conveniently located in the centre of the city, next to Lime Street station, and is a great place to take in the views and get your bearings in the city, with tickets costing £6.50.

Take a trip on the Mersey Ferry

Ferries were once an important part of Liverpool’s transportation network, but today the Mersey Ferry provides a comprehensive tour of some of Liverpool’s most important sites and a good history lesson for those interested, including stop offs at the U-Boat Story and the Royal Liver Building. Ferries leave every hour and tickets cost £11.50.

Learn about Liverpool’s musical heritage on The Beatles’ Walk

No bands are as big as The Beatles, and for fans of that 1960s sound Liverpool offers many ways to immerse yourself in Beatlemania. The Beatles’ Walk is a guided stroll starting at Canada Boulevard and stopping off at various Beatles landmarks, including the Eleanor Rigby statue and finishing at the infamous Cavern Club where the Beatles performed 292 times during their 10 year reign at the top of the pops.

Enjoy a cocktail at the Grosvenor Leo

Situated on Queen’s Dock, next to the world famous Albert Docks, the Grosvenor Leo is a casino and cocktail bar, that offers a place to enjoy a whiskey sour whilst taking in the panoramic river views. The rise of online casino games means fewer people venture into bricks-and-mortar casinos today, but whilst the internet may have better games, the real life casinos can be a fun way to learn games with friends and enjoy a cocktail or two from their experience bar staff.

Understand Britain’s role in slavery at the International Slavery Museum

Liverpool is over 800 years old, but the city rose to prominence in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries as the second city of the British Empire, with its growth underpinned by the triangular trade of sugar, tobacco, and enslaved people between Africa, America, and the West Indies. The International Slave Museum is an eye-opening experience that offers an honest account of the brutality of the slave trade, with audio tours, historical artefacts, films, and reconstructions bringing the plight of African slaves to light. Britain still needs to come to terms with its role in slavery, and institutions like the ISM in Liverpool are a great way to start the conversation.

See Anthony Gormley’s sculptures at Crosby Beach

Crosby Beach is about a 25 minute drive from central Liverpool and offers one of the most picturesque views across the Mersey, with 100 life-size iron sculptures of men standing on the beach and looking out at sea proving a unique providing a fascinating ambience as part of Anthony Gormley’s Another Place installation.