How to redecorate on any budget to increase property value.

Most homeowners understand that redecorating can be an expensive project. From materials to labourers to the finishing touches, the budget continues to gradually increase, and for a lot of people this can be a deterring factor. We’re all in favour of affordable home improvements that will help maximise the space in the home and add value to your property. If you’re wondering ‘how can I sell my house fast’, then we’ve come up with budget-friendly redecoration tips that will increase the value of your property.

1. Replace your front door

Ditching your old front door is a way to begin your budget-friendly renovations. As it’s the first impression visitors and potential buyers have of your property, it introduces your home in the way you want. Additionally, it also adds kerb appeal. A fresh coat of paint can transform a lifeless door and revive it into an inviting entrance to your property, but alternatively, investing in a new front door may be worthwhile- there’s also the option to design your own front door.

Estimated Cost:

Exterior paint- £20.

New front door- £300- £1000.

2. Paint the floorboards

A fresh coat of paint can transform the whole room in an instant. The flooring choice sets the tone of any room (and property as a whole) and is a cost-effective way to redecorate and upgrade your house. Whether you choose to add a splash of colour or go for a classic white floor, painted floorboards leave a lasting impression while also remaining affordable.

Estimated Cost:

Many paints these days don’t require additional primer, so painting the floorboards can cost as little as £25-£50 depending on the surface area of the floor.

3. Stylish stair runner

In most UK homes, the staircase is often the first thing that greets visitors. Updating treads with a stylish stair runner is a great way to add value to your property that is also budget- friendly. With just a few supplies, you can transform the whole entranceway of your home, either choosing a striped or bold coloured runner, or going for a neutral weave.

Estimated Cost:

Depending on the a few factors, such as whether the runner is custom-made, material, style, number of stairs and whether you have it professionally installed, stair-runners can vary from anywhere between £500- £1,150.

4. Renew your cornicing

Often, original features of a property get under decades of paint. Their original splendour is lost, which is unfortunate as they are a real plus point for potential buyers and the overall appeal of the property. Decorative cornicing is a great decorative feature for any house, so stripping off the paint to revive the detail is a great idea- or installing it if you’re looking for a timeless decoration.

Estimated Cost:

The average cost in the UK to install cornice is £25- £30 per meter, and for a whole room you’re looking at around £335 for standing coving. Ornate plaster cornice in a room may cost around £850.

If you’re looking to expose cornice that already exists in the property, you can get a 10 x10ft room stripped back for less than £1,000.

Calling a cornice cleaning company is a good idea.

5. Installing a skylight

If you have a smaller room, attic conversion or a bathroom that needs more light, then the addition of a skylight is a relatively inexpensive architectural solution. Adding one will instantly transform and brighten any gloomy room.

Estimated Cost:

The cost of Velux skylights starts at around £500 for the non-opening, fixed solution.

Installation fees are around £250-£350 for an experienced builder.

6. Artificial grass

If you’re not much of a gardener but love the appeal of freshly cut grass and a manicured garden, then artificial grass is the way to go. It adds an ultra-realistic, green space to your garden, and unlike real grass, it only needs vacuuming every so often. Additionally, it won’t yellow and dry out in the sun.

Estimated Cost:

The typical price of artificial grass is around £9.99 per square meter.

7. Replace or refresh internal doors

Doors are a very important feature of any property and transforming your existing doors can give any room an instant update. Whether you revamp your existing doors with a splash of paint or install a new set of French doors with glass windowpanes, updated doors can transform any space.

Estimated Cost: