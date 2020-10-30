Five unique experiences to give this Christmas

As the days get shorter and the nights draw in, it is time to start thinking about Christmas gifts for your loved ones. 2020 has been a difficult year for many, so why not go the extra mile this Christmas an buy an experience and give your friends and family something to remember for a lifetime?

Photography

Globally, we’re on track to take 1.4 trillion photos this year, but most of us don’t really know what we’re doing. If you have a friend or family member who you think might want to improve their Instagram snaps or even invest in some semi-professional equipment then a photography course could be a great investment, whether as part of a school or as one-on-one tuition from a photographer.

Drawing

Learning to sketch takes a lot of practice, but for those with an interest in art a day or week-long drawing course could get them set up with the right basic skills to get started. Oil painting may sound a more seductive skill to learn, but without sketching they won’t be able to paint! Many local colleges offer various art classes for people of all levels, so look for the best local option.

Sushi-making

Many think of sushi as being about the slice of raw fish, but the real art of sushi is in the rice. Learn how to cook the rice to perfection and roll it neatly to mke Nigiri, Hosomaki, or Temaki with a day-long sushi-making course. After experiencing the real thing, they’ll never look back.

Butchery

It may not be for everyone, but for the red blooded meat eater a one or two-day butchery course will give them a hands-on experience on how their foot goes from pasture to plate. The Ginger Pig and The Butchery both run popular courses in London, but local butchers around the country will often offer a similar and more personalised option if you just ask.

Gin-making

New gins seem to be appearing every week, and if you’re loved one enjoys a drink then maybe a gin-making course will be just the tonic. Day-long courses at venues like The Ginstitute in Portabello offer customers the chance craft their own gin with a choice of botanicals and then take home a bottle of their creation at the end of the day.

Don’t forget the card!

If you are buying an experience then it is likely there will not be much to unwrap on Christmas Day, so make the card count. Take a look at producing a customised card form somewhere like the Card Factory, order some cards from a local artist, or if you have artistic abilities then why not make one yourself?