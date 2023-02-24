Could a virtual plumber save you money on home repairs?

Every homeowner has got used to trying a little bit of DIY, from fixing together some Ikea furniture or putting up a shelf, but when there are issues with leaking pipes or even worse and failing boiler most people will turn to a professional plumber for help. However, calling out a plumber can be an expensive proposition, with many firms now charging upwards for £100 for a visit, and so it would be good to know whether the problem was a simple fix with a wrench or something more involved before you open your wallet.

For a while, a number of forward-thinking plumbers have asked customers to send photos of their problem via email or WhatsApp so they can provide a quote before they visit a property, but one new startup has taken that idea one step further. Quick Assist matches people up with local qualified plumbers (and electricians and handymen) so they can diagnose the problem virtually during a 30 minute video call, and then either explain to the customer how to fix a problem by themselves or provide a reasonable quote for the task if a call-out is required. No more wondering whether you are wasting that £100 call-out fee when all you really needed to do was bleed the radiators or tighten a nut.

In the wake of the pandemic where our whole lives seemed to be taking place on Zoom, people are comfortable conversing over video chat, and Quick Assist are hoping that the ease and simplicity of setting up a video call with a highly-trained and professional tradesperson will mean people use their service as a first port of call when something goes wrong with their home and they need some help troubleshooting the issue and finding out what to do next. Many issues plumbers are called out to fix every week could be solved relatively easily by a DIY enthusiast or anybody with the right tools and a desire to learn, and if a problem is too complex or specialised for someone to fix by themselves, then the plumber has already diagnosed the issue and will be ready with a quote almost immediately.

In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and with call-out fees now triple digits, spending £30 on a 30 minute conversation with a virtual plumber feels like money well spent – especially if by the end of the call you either have the problem solved, or a call-out booked with a professional who has not only already diagnosed the issue but also knocked £15 off the bill for the privilege.

Not everyone will be keen to get their hands dirty and try to fix these home repair issues themselves, even with the guidance of a professional, but for those looking to save a bit of money on call-out fees and those keen to learn some DIY and home repair skills might find Quick Assist a useful option next time something goes wrong with their property.