William Hill wins EBM award for the best flexible working strategy during pandemic

William Hill received some good news last month, winning the Employee Business Magazine (EBM) Award for ‘Best Employee Experience’ in terms of implementing a flexible working policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, the company’s employment policy is based on three main areas: Belonging, Building and Balance focusing on promoting diversity, talent development and the importance of a hybrid working environment.

William Hill was recently acquired by gambling giant 888 Holdings. 888 secured a deal that is worth £2.2 billion to buy the UK-based bookmaker William Hill’s European business. Having been in the news since last September, William Hill was first snatched up by Caesars Entertainment in April 2021 for £2.9 billion. However, they only acquired their US operations and they confirmed from the very start that they planned to sell off the other parts that make up William Hill’s business.

888’s acquisition includes William Hill’s 1,400 UK betting shops and its aim is to create a global online betting and gaming leader by bringing together two complementary businesses and one of the industry’s two top well-known brands offering the best casino bonuses around.

The pandemic hit industries quite hard, businesses and employees alike. That is why William Hill initiated an employee feedback programme called ‘The Big Conversation’ which influenced the company’s decision to allow its employees to work from home up to 80% of the time. Employees could choose the other 20% of when they would be physically present at the office.

The EBM judges claim that ‘William Hill went one step further. Instead of simply letting flexible working happen, it undertook comprehensive research into what its employees wanted and expected out of the company.’

Mark Skinner, William Hill’s Chief People Officer, in an interview on SBC News in July, highlighted the company’s aim to create a safe working environment during the pandemic while making sure that employees are still feeling like they belong in the organisation.

Founded in 1943, the William Hill brand started out with its postal and phone-based business. It opened its first betting shops in the UK in the 1960s after their presence on High Streets was legalised.

Through this initiative, the company has managed to build a high trust culture that has empowered its employees to work in the best way possible and in a way that suits them and their lifestyle. EBM recognised this move as a very bold and brave one from William Hill – a move that will see companies following suit in no time.