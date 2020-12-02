Microgaming and Big Time Gaming team up in Megaways Mechanic deal

Isle of Man-based iGaming platform Microgaming has entered into a partnership with Big Time Gaming to employ the firm’s trademarked Megaways mechanic in a number of its upcoming games.

The mechanic is essentially a random reel modifier, which offers players a more unique experience as each spin can produce and ever-changing array of symbols across the reels. The hundreds of thousands of pathways to winning has proved wildly popular with players, and a number of developers have added the mechanic to their games in recent years. This deal between Microgaming and BTG demonstrates the continued popularity of the feature.

Dragon Born was the first game to feature Big Time Gaming’s megaways mechanic back in 2015, but it was not until the release of Bonanza in 2016 that the feature started to gain popularity amongst players and online casinos. And the popularity of the mechanic has only grown over the last four years and is now often featured prominently in reviews on the newest casino sites, with platforms often highlighting Megaways titles such as Bonanza and The Final Countdown as amongst their most popular games.

In a recent interview, Nik Robinson, CEO of Big Time Gaming, described the development of the feature, saying: “I had a sort of Eureka moment about four months before we flicked the switch with Dragon Born and felt like we had created something truly revolutionary with Megaways. Then when the final Beta test of the game was subbed for compliance, I just knew that we had a game-changing product on our hands.”

Microgaming has announced that it will continue to work with its networks of independent game studios to integrate the innovative mechanic features into its games. The first of which, Shamrock Holmes, is a highly anticipated game involving a leprechaun detective and is expected to be released in January 2021.

John Coleman, CEO of Microgaming commented on the deal saying: “Megaways has had huge success and we’re excited to be integrating the mechanic into some of our future games. Big Time Gaming are proven innovators, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them and grow their presence on our platform.”

Robinson added: “We’re on a mission to bring the Megaways revolution to a bigger audience, and they don’t come much bigger than Microgaming. These guys were industry pioneers and today they remain one of the biggest forces in the gaming space. As ardent slots fans, we’re delighted to be contributing in a small way to the Microgaming story.”

The collaboration could prove lucrative for Microgaming and BTG, but whilst players wait for the Megaways mechanics titles to launch next year, Microgaming continues to introduce new games almost weekly. In the last two months, the fim has launched a number of notable titles including the safari-themed African Legends by Slingshot Studios, Tarzan and the Jewels of Opar by Gameburger Studios, the wild west-inspired 777 Royal Wheel by Pulse 8 Studios, and Aquatic Treasures by Gold Coin Studios.