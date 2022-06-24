Knowing how to prepare for the future of work can be difficult, and yet the world of work will be entirely different in the future from what it is like now. If you want to make sure that you are as prepared as possible for every eventuality, here are some of the best ways that you can prepare for the future of work as an employee.

Get qualified

One of the first steps that you can take to be prepared for the future of work is to get qualified. Many jobs look for specific qualifications in their requirements, and so getting as many qualifications in your field as possible can be incredibly useful as a future employee as this will mean that you have the knowledge and skills to potentially take on an assortment of different positions. Not only this, but the basics in the world of work of the future should be the same, and so a qualification can help you to get to grips with these. A qualification can allow you to find out more about the most modern developments in your industry, and so, taking a qualification can help you to be as up-to-date as it is possible to be. If you are interested in a career in education, for example, you should consider looking at the many online degrees that are available for those in your position, such as the MA Education that is offered by Exeter University online. This qualification can then ensure that you are prepared for whatever is to come in your industry.

Diversify your skills

It is also important for you to diversify your skills when you are preparing for the future of work. This is so that you can ensure that you will have the skills to combat whatever environment you find yourself in in the future, and there is less chance of you not having the skills that you need to succeed or finding that one has slipped through the net. Then, you should make sure that you do not simply focus on honing one or two skills but that you do as much as you can to collect as many as possible, even if you do not end up specialising in these skills or taking them any further. For instance, you might decide that you want to learn coding and leadership skills, even if you have no intention of working with technology or becoming a leader. In fact, many of these skills are transferrable and will help you in your career even if you are not directly using them. Then, you should try to learn new skills by taking on new opportunities at work, attending training courses and conferences, and watching and reading guides and tutorials online.

Get to grips with technology

One fact that is certain is that technology will be integral to what is to come in the workplace and that, before long, most employees will be using tech of some description to perform their work if they are not already doing so. However, many older people and some younger people struggle to get to grips with technology, especially if they are working within a more traditional industry or have been running operations in the same way for years. However, getting to grips with this tech is important if you want to adapt and keep growing with your company, especially since more and more jobs will be taken over by tech, and humans will be needed to keep this tech in check. With this in mind, you should consider using technology whenever you can, starting your own tech projects, and ensuring that you are not afraid of the tech that is introduced within your workplace. You should consider asking if your workplace can run a tech buddy scheme, and you should consider investing in your own personal tech so that you can update and bring your world into the modern era. The more you surround yourself with tech, the quicker you will be able to use it.

Choose in-demand jobs

When you are thinking about the future of the workplace, you should make sure that you aim for jobs with a relatively stable future that will be in demand for years to come, even when the use of tech in businesses starts to increase. This will ensure that you can keep your job for a longer time and that you do not have to rethink your job halfway through your career. For instance, healthcare and teaching positions will also be required, as well as those who directly work within technology. This is the same when it comes to childcare and those in mechanics and engineering. By choosing these jobs, you will be able to ensure that you can enjoy career stability for years to come, regardless of the changes that occur in the world of work.

Consider your own business

If the idea of the future of work is beginning to stress you out, though, you should consider whether it might be the best idea to start up your own business. Starting up your own business can be advantageous as it can mean that you can adapt to and stay flexible alongside the changes within your industry. You will have control of this, rather than relying on the whims and decisions of an employer. However, you should be aware that starting up your own business can be incredibly stressful, especially if you want to run this company alone. You should only do so if you have a good understanding of business if you have created a business plan that can prevent you from rushing into starting up a business, and if you can maintain stable finances throughout the course of your business.

You do not have to sit by and allow the future of work to come and disrupt how you work. Instead, there are many steps that you can take to prepare for the future of work, from taking qualifications to picking a stable job that will remain an in demand position even if the way that the world works changes.