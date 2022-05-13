How business intelligence is helping global businesses succeed

In today’s always connected and hyper-competitive world, growing market share is a challenge for any organisation. Industry leaders understand that to get an edge over their competitors they need new and better insights into their business to help identify hidden risks and mitigate them and inform their decision making in everything from finding supply chain inefficiencies to uncovering new avenues for sales.

Having actionable intelligence can be the difference between success and failure, but sorting through the wealth of data every modern global business generates is a complex task and it is too easy to miss a critical information point. Business intelligence platforms help companies sift, sort, and process this data into different types of reports with actionable insights that highlight any weaknesses to address and strengths that should be built upon.

Here are four ways business intelligence can help a global business find success.

Help with product pricing

Pricing a product or service can be a difficult question. Business leaders need to find a price point within a specific market that is sufficiently low to attract new customers away from their competitors, but sufficiently high that they can drive profits and create a growing and successful company.

It is difficult enough to try and determine the best price within a single geographic market, such as the UK, but when you look to expand the business abroad, each geographical market has its own unique set of economic and market factors that need to be taken into account. The company will need to set a different price targeted to each local market conditions, and business intelligence can bring together all the relevant data and help stakeholders find the best pricing strategy for wherever they plan to launch.

Identify supply chain efficiencies and weaknesses

Modern supply chains cross continents, and a few days delay at a port in China or a ship that has taken a wrong turn can have roll on impacts throughout a business. The data at each point in this supply chain may be stored in different systems that may be region or sector specific, and trying to combine all that data can be a slow and laborious process.

Business intelligence platforms can help companies integrate these disparate sources of data and create insights such as where in the supply chain is the weakest link and where companies should possibly look for backup solutions should issues arise, and also where stock is left sitting in warehouses for long periods, costing money for storage and creating expensive inefficiencies.

Nurture customer loyalty

The sales and marketing investment required to find new customers is expensive, and so all businesses need to nurture their relationship with the current customers to maintain profitability. These relationships are more challenging to maintain for businesses with overseas operations, as priorities and social niceties vary significantly from region to region, with what some would consider good manners in one country sometimes considered rude in another.

The leader of well established global company understands that standardised customer engagement programmes often do not work well across borders, and local solutions need to be devised. However, maintaining a variety of different programmes around the world is burdensome and it can be a struggle to compare how each performs.

Business intelligence tools can help business leaders better understand the different mentality and situation in each specific region, helping them both devise improved engagement programmes that are more relevant to the local audiences and to interpret the data to understand how each is working and can improve.

As business intelligence tools develop with advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, they will provide deeper and more advanced insights into company performance and help business leaders build the global companies of the future that are more efficient, more robust, and critically also more locally intelligent.