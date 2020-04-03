Coronavirus: new website launched to help local businesses find customers in their neighbourhood

Today saw the launch of Be Remote , a new free online platform to help people find groceries, meal deliveries, and fun online activities during the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine.

As soon as Boris Johnson announced the lock-down last month it quickly became apparent that supermarket deliveries could not keep up with the huge demand of a nation under lock-down and restaurant suppliers were ready to step in but there was a disconnect between those with the stocks and those with the customer base.

Developed in just ten days, Be Remote is built to help the public find local businesses that can deliver to them everything from groceries and bottles of wine to freshly baked cupcakes, pet supplies, and everything in between. And for those that are looking for entertainment or some guided fitness plans to keep them in-shape, then the site is also listing local fitness and yoga instructors who have taken to Zoom, Skype, and Google Hangouts to continue their classes from behind a screen.

Be Remote founder, Tim Dickinson, commented: “People want to support their local businesses, but it can be difficult to find out which ones are still running during the quarantine and which will deliver to you or offer their services remotely. We built Be Remote to help business connect with people in their local area and help the public support local firms. We can get through this together – support local businesses and stay safe. “

As the quarantine continues, we are seeing stories up and down the country of communities coming together to support the vulnerable and offline businesses working out how to bring their services online, and platforms like Be Remote are helping to bring all sides together.