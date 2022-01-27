4 ways to invest your company’s first profits

It is difficult to launch a start-up, and even harder to turn it into a profitable business. If your company has already started to generate profits then it is time to start investing that money back into the business to drive growth and the prospect of even greater profits in the future.

Here’s four opportunities to invest in your company’s future:

Support your workforce

Happy employees make a loyal and hard-working workforce and investing in your employees with your first profits is a great way to show them that you know you have only got this far with their help. This investment could mean taking steps to improve employees’ day-to-day work lives, such as more comfortable chairs, or offering them more flexible time off or the ability to work from home. Or, it could mean hiring more people to take reduce the burden on current staff and provide capacity for growth.

Marketing and advertising

To continue your company’s growth you will need to find new customers. Word-of-mouth remains the best source of new customers, marketing is critical to the growth of any business. You need to get your company in front of the right people at the right time and that means investing in marketing.

How best to put your marketing budget to work depends on the business, but digital generally offers some of the best ROI, and a combination of advertising and search engine optimisation can be critical to online success. According to MR SEO, a digital marketing and SEO agency based in Essex, local SEO is one of the big trends for marketing in 2022, and few would disagree. If you can get your business in front of the right people in the right places at the right time then converting those sales are easier than ever.

Outsource where possible

To launch a startup, a founder needs to be able to multi-task and manage the company’s finances, marketing, HR, as well as the product itself. However, as the company grows the founders need to focus their time on building the product and growing the company, so that might mean employing people to perform these various roles or outsourcing them.

It is common for companies to outsource their accountancy and book-keeping as well as their marketing, but it is also possible to outsource C-level roles, with a number of companies now offering outsourced financial director services for example. Outsourcing such a role means that you do not have to increase your company headcount, but still have access to an experienced director with their knowledge and skillset.

Find a new location

In 2022, not all companies need their own offices. Many businesses are launched by founders from their kitchen table with meetings held virtually via Zoom or Google Meet, with employees located anywhere in the world. However, as your business grows it may be worth investing in a base so that you can better separate work from leisure time and you have somewhere to take client meetings.

This base could be a subscription to a local co-working space, where they handle the internet, security, coffee and more, but it could also be your company’s own private office, so you would need to invest in a commercial security system, fibre-optic connectivity, and more.

If you have already created a profitable company, investing those profits back into the business is the way to create the possibility for future growth.